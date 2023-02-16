Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops [Image 8 of 18]

    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops

    LARNACA, CYPRUS

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade ambush a squad of Cypriot troops during a force-on-force squad-level blank fire exercise in Larnaca, Cyprus, Feb. 16, 2023, as part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.

    Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7640346
    VIRIN: 230216-A-TO756-195
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.85 MB
    Location: LARNACA, CY 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops [Image 18 of 18], by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops
    Able Company Paratroopers Conduct Squad Training with Cypriot Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Europe

    Allies

    Partners

    Mission Readiness

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    Winning Matters

    Training Done Right

    TAGS

    Cyprus
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SilverFalcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT