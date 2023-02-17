Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Danner visits CLB 31 [Image 7 of 7]

    Col. Danner visits CLB 31

    HIJUDAI, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Charles Peoples, the senior enlisted advisor for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, and Col. Mathew Danner, commanding officer of the 31st MEU, center, visit Combat Logistics Battalion 31 triage center during Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. During the visit Danner inquired about the Japanese and U.S. medical teams’ cooperation and planning. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

