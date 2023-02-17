U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mathew Danner, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, center, visits Combat Logistics Battalion 31 triage center during Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. During the visit Danner inquired about the Japanese and U.S. medical teams’ cooperation and planning. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 7640333 VIRIN: 230217-M-BL979-1124 Resolution: 2938x1959 Size: 588.08 KB Location: HIJUDAI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Danner visits CLB 31 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.