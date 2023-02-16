Idaho National Guard Col. Jim Hicks poses for a photo with his 19-year-old sons, Grayson (right) and Riley, Feb. 16 shortly after Hicks enlisted his sons into the Idaho Army National Guard at the Idaho Military Entrance Processing Station in Boise. The twins will serve in the same unit together and in the same military occupational specialty.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 18:48
|Photo ID:
|7640066
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-A3518-0003
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|120.4 KB
|Location:
|ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Like father, like sons: Twins follow dad into the Idaho Army National Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Like father, like sons: Twins follow dad into the Idaho Army National Guard
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT