    Like father, like sons: Twins follow dad into the Idaho Army National Guard

    ID, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Idaho National Guard Col. Jim Hicks poses for a photo with his 19-year-old sons, Grayson (right) and Riley, Feb. 16 shortly after Hicks enlisted his sons into the Idaho Army National Guard at the Idaho Military Entrance Processing Station in Boise. The twins will serve in the same unit together and in the same military occupational specialty.

