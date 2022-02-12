Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake

Texas Parks and Wildlife Division (TPWD) Becoming Outdoors Women hunt participants are being escorted to their blind for the next four hours. The hunt is designed for women, by women to learn new outdoor skills, including hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. The event was held at Speegleville Park, Dec. 2 - 4, 2022. (US Army photo by Brittany Scruggs)

