Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake [Image 9 of 10]

    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake

    WACO LAKE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Brittany Scruggs 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    To maintain a healthy balance between stewardship of land and animal conservation, the Fort Worth District Park Rangers assigned to Waco Lake, partner with Texas Parks and Wildlife Division (TPWD) to host two to three hunts, annually. One hunt that has gained much recent popularity is a three-day workshop for women, by women called Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) hunt, recently held Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2022. (US Army photo by Brittany Scruggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7640064
    VIRIN: 221202-A-OT696-009
    Resolution: 2277x1317
    Size: 933.77 KB
    Location: WACO LAKE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake [Image 10 of 10], by Brittany Scruggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lake Waco "Becoming an Outdoor Woman" Hunt

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
    Fort Worth District
    Waco Lake
    Brittany Scruggs
    Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT