A Fort Worth District Park Ranger preps the hunting area with corn feed. One hunt that has gained much recent popularity is a three-day workshop for women, by women called Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) hunt, recently held Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2022. (US Army photo by Brittany Scruggs)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|7640062
|VIRIN:
|221202-A-OT696-007
|Resolution:
|1588x1888
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|WACO LAKE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake [Image 10 of 10], by Brittany Scruggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lake Waco "Becoming an Outdoor Woman" Hunt
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT