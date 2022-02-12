Monica Bickerstaff welcomes the Texas Parks and Wildlife Division (TPWD) Becoming Outdoors Women hunt participants. The hunt is designed for women, by women to learn new outdoor skills, including hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. The event was held at Speegleville Park, Dec. 2 - 4, 2022. (US Army photo by Brittany Scruggs)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7640059
|VIRIN:
|221202-A-OT696-004
|Resolution:
|2413x1242
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|WACO LAKE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Becoming Outdoors Women Hunt at Waco Lake [Image 10 of 10], by Brittany Scruggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lake Waco "Becoming an Outdoor Woman" Hunt
