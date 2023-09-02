Navy Wounded Warrior athletes participate in adaptive sports in Hawaii

230209-N-XM133-1003 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 9, 2023) Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) athletes participate in the track and field session during the NWW Adaptive Sports Camp at Iolani High School, Feb. 9. The Navy Wounded Warrior program hosts a week-long adaptive sports camp around JBPHH and Iolani High School from Feb. 6 - 10. The sports include archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

