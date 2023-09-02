Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Wounded Warrior athletes participate in adaptive sports in Hawaii [Image 18 of 20]

    Navy Wounded Warrior athletes participate in adaptive sports in Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Anna Marie G. General 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    230209-N-XM133-1003 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 9, 2023) Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) athletes participate in the track and field session during the NWW Adaptive Sports Camp at Iolani High School, Feb. 9. The Navy Wounded Warrior program hosts a week-long adaptive sports camp around JBPHH and Iolani High School from Feb. 6 - 10. The sports include archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Wounded Warrior athletes participate in adaptive sports in Hawaii [Image 20 of 20], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Adaptive Sports
    Team Navy
    Navy Wounded Warriors
    Anna Marie G. General

