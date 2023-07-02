230207-N-XM133-1000 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 7, 2023) Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) athletes participate in the sitting volleyball session during the NWW Adaptive Sports Camp at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center, Feb. 7. The Navy Wounded Warrior program hosts a week-long adaptive sports camp around JBPHH and Iolani High School from Feb. 6 - 10. The sports include archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7640009
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-XM133-1000
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Wounded Warrior athletes participate in adaptive sports in Hawaii [Image 20 of 20], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT