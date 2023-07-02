Navy Wounded Warrior athletes participate in adaptive sports in Hawaii

230207-N-XM133-1000 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 7, 2023) Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) athletes participate in the sitting volleyball session during the NWW Adaptive Sports Camp at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center, Feb. 7. The Navy Wounded Warrior program hosts a week-long adaptive sports camp around JBPHH and Iolani High School from Feb. 6 - 10. The sports include archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

