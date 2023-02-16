96th TCC Luncheon

230216-N-MR862-107 TINKER AFB, Okla. (16 Feb. 2023) Capt. Robert "Skillz" Majoris, Commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, awards Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Edwardson, assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 3, the Master Chief Bill Bright Award for Maintenance Excellence at the 96th quarterly TACAMO Community Council (TCC) Luncheon, held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 16th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

