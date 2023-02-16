96th TCC Luncheon

230216-N-MR862-129 TINKER AFB, Okla. (16 Feb. 2023) Capt. Robert "Skillz" Majoris, Commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, awards Naval Air Crewman Petty Officer (Mechanical) 1st Class Scott Giraudo, assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 7, with TACAMO Shore Sailor of the Year at the 96th quarterly TACAMO Community Council (TCC) Luncheon, held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 16th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

