    96th TCC Luncheon [Image 6 of 15]

    96th TCC Luncheon

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    230216-N-MR862-113 TINKER AFB, Okla. (16 Feb. 2023) Capt. Robert "Skillz" Majoris, Commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, awards Hospital Corpsman Samantha Correa, assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 7, TACAMO Blue Jacket of the Year at the 96th quarterly TACAMO Community Council (TCC) Luncheon, held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 16th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    TINKER AFB
    NAVY
    SCW1
    STRATCOMWINGONE

