Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety First

    Safety First

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Solomon, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics journeyman, sports a hard-hat during work at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 16, 2023. The 860th AMXS hydraulics section inspects, tests and services hydraulics components on the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7639675
    VIRIN: 230216-F-UO290-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety First, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Safety
    Cowboy
    860th AMXS
    TrUSt Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT