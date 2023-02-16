Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Museum volunteer in action [Image 5 of 6]

    Museum volunteer in action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Chris Page, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, interacts with visitors in the museum’s gallery. Page served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and is pictured providing some meaningful interpretation to some of the museum’s artifacts in their exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7639341
    VIRIN: 230216-N-TG517-315
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum volunteer in action [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Museum volunteer leads guided tour
    Museum volunteer leads guided tour
    Museum volunteer in action
    Museum volunteer in action
    Museum volunteer in action
    Museum volunteer in action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Navy History
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT