Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50 [Image 2 of 6]

    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50

    NORWAY

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Glen Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Minnesota National Guard members conduct winter training on February 6, 2023as part of a 5-day field training exercise at Base Camp 1 in the Haltdalen woods, Norway, while participating in the 50th Norwegian Reciprocal Troop
    Exchange (NOREX). 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard, 148th Fighter Wing and 133rd Airlift Wing traveled to Norway for two-weeks of winter survival training, Nordic cultural experiences and building friendships. NOREX is the longest-running military bi-lateral troop exchange between two nations starting in 1973. (U.S. Air National Guard
    photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7639312
    VIRIN: 230206-Z-DR204-2041
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50 [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Glen Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50
    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50
    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50
    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50
    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50
    Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT