Minnesota National Guard winter training at NOREX50

Minnesota National Guard members conduct winter training while participating in the 50th Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX). 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard, 148th Fighter Wing and 133rd Airlift Wing traveled to Norway for two-weeks of winter survival training, Nordic cultural experiences and building friendships. NOREX is the longest-running military bi-lateral troop exchange between two nations starting in 1973. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

