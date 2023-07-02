Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB

Two F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, fly over the base Feb. 7, 2023. The F-15 is equipped with electronic systems and weaponry to detect, acquire, track and attack enemy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

