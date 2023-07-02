Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Three F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxi at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 7, 2023. The F-15 is a two-seat, dual-role, totally integrated fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and deep interdiction missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7639067
    VIRIN: 230207-F-RS022-1114
    Resolution: 5035x3350
    Size: 768.73 KB
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seymour Johnson
    F-15E
    SJAFB
    Seymour Air Force Base

