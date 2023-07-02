Three F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxi at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 7, 2023. The F-15 is a two-seat, dual-role, totally integrated fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and deep interdiction missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7639067
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-RS022-1114
|Resolution:
|5035x3350
|Size:
|768.73 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT