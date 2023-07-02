Three F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxi at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 7, 2023. The F-15 is a two-seat, dual-role, totally integrated fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and deep interdiction missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 7639067 VIRIN: 230207-F-RS022-1114 Resolution: 5035x3350 Size: 768.73 KB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.