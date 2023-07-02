An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing takes off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2023. The 4th FW is home to 94 Strike Eagle aircraft that are assigned to two operational and two training fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7639065
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-RS022-1201
|Resolution:
|2494x1659
|Size:
|242.58 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT