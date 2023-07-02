Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 2 of 5]

    Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing takes off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2023. The 4th FW is home to 94 Strike Eagle aircraft that are assigned to two operational and two training fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 12:21
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seymour Johnson
    F-15E
    SJAFB
    Seymour Air Force Base

