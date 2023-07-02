An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing takes off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2023. The 4th FW is home to 94 Strike Eagle aircraft that are assigned to two operational and two training fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 7639064 VIRIN: 230207-F-RS022-1204 Resolution: 4043x2690 Size: 539.35 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Eagles soar over SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.