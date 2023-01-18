NSWCPD Employee Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

The Arleigh Burke Class (DDG 51) Destroyer Shipbuilding Program Manager Capt. Seth Miller (left) and Naval Sea Systems Flight (FLT) III Upgrade Manager PMS 400D Michael Dugan (right) present the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award to Toni Checchio, a Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division electrical engineer, for her performance throughout her 39-year career on Jan. 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. Checchio began working at NSWCPD in 1983 as a co-op, and she is set to retire on Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jamie Gates/Released)

