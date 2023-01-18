Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD Employee Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    The Arleigh Burke Class (DDG 51) Destroyer Shipbuilding Program Manager Capt. Seth Miller (left) and Naval Sea Systems Flight (FLT) III Upgrade Manager PMS 400D Michael Dugan (right) present the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award to Toni Checchio, a Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division electrical engineer, for her performance throughout her 39-year career on Jan. 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. Checchio began working at NSWCPD in 1983 as a co-op, and she is set to retire on Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jamie Gates/Released)

    TAGS

    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Toni Checchio

