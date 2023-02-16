Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 7638971 VIRIN: 230216-A-UM139-003 Resolution: 468x351 Size: 59.49 KB Location: WARSAW, MO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023. [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.