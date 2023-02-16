Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023. [Image 3 of 4]

    The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023.

    WARSAW, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023. USACE and local emergency management agencies participate in the tabletop exercise.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 7638971
    VIRIN: 230216-A-UM139-003
    Resolution: 468x351
    Size: 59.49 KB
    Location: WARSAW, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023. [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

