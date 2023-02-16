The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023. USACE presented at the tabletop exercise.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7638969
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-UM139-001
|Resolution:
|468x351
|Size:
|64.69 KB
|Location:
|WARSAW, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an emergency preparedness tabletop exercise with local emergency management agencies at Harry S Truman Lake on Feb. 16, 2023. [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS
