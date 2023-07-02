Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range [Image 5 of 5]

    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    124th Air Support Operations Squadron Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen conduct beyond-line-of-site, non-satellite radio communications training at the Saylor Creek Training Range Feb. 7, 2023. ASOS TACPs routinely utilize Idaho’s expansive training ranges to test and stretch their radio capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:43
    Photo ID: 7638934
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-VT588-0041
    Resolution: 8028x5352
    Size: 29.57 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASOS at Saylor Creek Range [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range
    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range
    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range
    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range
    ASOS at Saylor Creek Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    jtac
    tacp
    asos
    saylor creek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT