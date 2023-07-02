124th Air Support Operations Squadron Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen conduct beyond-line-of-site, non-satellite radio communications training at the Saylor Creek Training Range Feb. 7, 2023. ASOS TACPs routinely utilize Idaho’s expansive training ranges to test and stretch their radio capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7638931
|VIRIN:
|230207-Z-VT588-0071
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.44 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASOS at Saylor Creek Range [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT