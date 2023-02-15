Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing to jump [Image 4 of 9]

    Preparing to jump

    VERONA, ITALY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian Army Lt. Col. Manuele Savio, chief of operations section assigned to 4th Alpini Regiment, explains mock door exercises to U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, in preparation for airborne operation, in caserma Duca, Verona, Italy, Feb. 15, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:29
    Location: VERONA, IT 
    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

