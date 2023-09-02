Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building connections - Local professionals tour MacDill Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Building connections - Local professionals tour MacDill Air Force Base

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A group of civic leaders from the Leadership Hillsborough program tour the 6th Maintenance Squadron metals technology shop at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2023. Acting as the Air Force’s machinists and welders, metals technicians are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 7638908
    VIRIN: 230209-F-CC148-1028
    Resolution: 6987x4991
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    flightline
    Airman Magazine
    Tampa
    Civic leaders
    metals technology
    Military Family Readiness Center

