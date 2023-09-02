A group of civic leaders from the Leadership Hillsborough program tour the 6th Maintenance Squadron metals technology shop at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2023. Acting as the Air Force’s machinists and welders, metals technicians are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:19 Photo ID: 7638908 VIRIN: 230209-F-CC148-1028 Resolution: 6987x4991 Size: 4.33 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building connections - Local professionals tour MacDill Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.