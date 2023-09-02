Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building connections - Local professionals tour MacDill Air Force Base [Image 6 of 7]

    Building connections - Local professionals tour MacDill Air Force Base

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Dora Mays, 6th Force Support Squadron Military Family Readiness Center flight chief, presents program information to local professionals with Leadership Hillsborough at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2023. The MFRC promotes the well-being of military families by offering programs and services that enhance readiness, resiliency and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 7638907
    VIRIN: 230209-F-CC148-1018
    Resolution: 8144x5090
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building connections - Local professionals tour MacDill Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flightline
    Airman Magazine
    Tampa
    Civic leaders
    metals technology
    Military Family Readiness Center

