U.S. CH-47F Chinook delivers humanitarian aid supplies to Turkiye

U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), delivers relief supplies to AFAD, the Turkish relief authority, in Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

