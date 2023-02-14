Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - TSgt Robert Mohr

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Mohr, a 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 14, 2023. Mohr briefed 15 members of the 407th EOSS to improve situational awareness within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7638749
    VIRIN: 230214-F-HK519-1001
    Resolution: 2709x3386
    Size: 850.78 KB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week - TSgt Robert Mohr, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    ASAB
    Marauder of the Week

