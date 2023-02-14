U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Mohr, a 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 14, 2023. Mohr briefed 15 members of the 407th EOSS to improve situational awareness within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 7638749 VIRIN: 230214-F-HK519-1001 Resolution: 2709x3386 Size: 850.78 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marauder of the Week - TSgt Robert Mohr, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.