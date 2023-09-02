U.S. 7th Fleet, Philippine Navy conduct PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks

230209-N-NO824-1002 ZAMBALES, Philippines (Feb. 9, 2023) – Members of U.S. 7th Fleet Staff and the Philippines Navy pose for a group photo during the PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks in Zambales, Philippines, Feb. 9. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by Philippine Navy)

