    U.S. 7th Fleet, Philippine Navy conduct PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Philippine Navy conduct PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks

    ZAMBALES, PHILIPPINES

    02.09.2023

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230209-N-NO824-1001 ZAMBALES, Philippines (Feb. 9, 2023) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, 7th Fleet staff, and members of the Philippine Navy conduct PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks in Zambales, Philippines, Feb. 9. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by Philippine Navy)

    Location: ZAMBALES, PH
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Philippine Navy
    Staff Talks

