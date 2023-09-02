230209-N-NO824-1001 ZAMBALES, Philippines (Feb. 9, 2023) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, 7th Fleet staff, and members of the Philippine Navy conduct PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks in Zambales, Philippines, Feb. 9. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by Philippine Navy)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7638695
|VIRIN:
|230209-N-NO824-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x852
|Size:
|130.39 KB
|Location:
|ZAMBALES, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Philippine Navy conduct PF-C7F Staff to Staff Talks [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
