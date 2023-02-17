Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine

Employees and contractors from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite verify information on an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles sent to Europe from the U.S. to support current operations in Europe. Coleman’s workforce plus supporting logistical partners are conducting full technical inspections on the Bradleys to ensure they are fully mission capable. If repairs are needed, the combined team at Coleman is performing the work at the APS-2 site before onward movement. (Photo by Jason Todd)

