    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine [Image 3 of 3]

    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Employees and contractors from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite verify information on an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles sent to Europe from the U.S. to support current operations in Europe. Coleman’s workforce plus supporting logistical partners are conducting full technical inspections on the Bradleys to ensure they are fully mission capable. If repairs are needed, the combined team at Coleman is performing the work at the APS-2 site before onward movement. (Photo by Jason Todd)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 03:31
