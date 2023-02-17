Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine

A Soldier from the 624th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, gathers vehicle information from an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle that recently arrived to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. The Bradley was one of more than 60 shipped from Charleston, South Carolina, about three weeks ago and part of a $2.85 billion U.S. military aid agreement for Ukraine announced earlier this year. (Photo by Jason Todd)

