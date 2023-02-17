Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine [Image 2 of 3]

    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Soldier from the 624th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, gathers vehicle information from an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle that recently arrived to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. The Bradley was one of more than 60 shipped from Charleston, South Carolina, about three weeks ago and part of a $2.85 billion U.S. military aid agreement for Ukraine announced earlier this year. (Photo by Jason Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 03:31
    Photo ID: 7638646
    VIRIN: 230217-A-SM279-619
    Resolution: 4006x2713
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine
    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine
    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as staging area for U.S. Bradleys set to support Ukraine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT