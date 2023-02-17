Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    February 2023 Captain’s Cup [Image 5 of 5]

    February 2023 Captain’s Cup

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230217-N-EJ241-1057

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands pose for a picture at the end of a monthly Captain’s Cup competition Feb. 17, 2023. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 03:15
    Photo ID: 7638610
    VIRIN: 230217-N-EJ241-1057
    Resolution: 5394x3163
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 2023 Captain’s Cup [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    February 2023 Captain’s Cup
    February 2023 Captain’s Cup
    February 2023 Captain’s Cup
    February 2023 Captain’s Cup
    February 2023 Captain’s Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Building
    Captain’s Cup
    NSF Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT