February 2023 Captain’s Cup

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cornhole game items are prepared for a monthly Captain’s Cup competition Feb. 17, 2023. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|02.17.2023
|02.17.2023 03:14
|7638602
|230217-N-EJ241-1014
|5761x3553
|1.66 MB
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|0
|0
