February 2023 Captain’s Cup

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands participate in a monthly Captain’s Cup competition Feb. 17, 2023. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 Photo ID: 7638600 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO