U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in the opening ceremony for Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 16, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to officialize 31st MEU Marines and 1ARDR soldiers working together during the first iteration of Iron Fist conducted in Japan. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marines Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force , and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 02:02 Photo ID: 7638549 VIRIN: 230216-M-YJ953-1033 Resolution: 5953x3349 Size: 18.56 MB Location: HIJUDAI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Fist 23 Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.