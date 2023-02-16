Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 23 Opening Ceremony

    HIJUDAI, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in the opening ceremony for Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 16, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to officialize 31st MEU Marines and 1ARDR soldiers working together during the first iteration of Iron Fist conducted in Japan. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marines Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force , and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 02:02
    Location: HIJUDAI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 23 Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #IronFist
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #ForceDesign2030
    #PosturedAndReady
    #CombinedOperations
    #IF23

