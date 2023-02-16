U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, and Col. Yoshikazu Nishida, left, commanding officer of the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, left, conduct opening speeches during the opening ceremony for Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 16, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to officialize 31st MEU Marines and 1ARDR soldiers working together during the first iteration of Iron Fist conducted in Japan. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marines Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force , and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 02:37 Photo ID: 7638548 VIRIN: 230216-M-CZ543-1219 Resolution: 6719x4049 Size: 1.74 MB Location: HIJUDAI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Fist 23 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.