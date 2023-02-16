U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, and Col. Yoshikazu Nishida, left, commanding officer of the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, left, conduct opening speeches during the opening ceremony for Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 16, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to officialize 31st MEU Marines and 1ARDR soldiers working together during the first iteration of Iron Fist conducted in Japan. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marines Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force , and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7638548
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-CZ543-1219
|Resolution:
|6719x4049
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|HIJUDAI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Fist 23 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT