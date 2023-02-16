A Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) UH-60JA Black Hawk Helicopter with the 15th Helicopter Unit, 15th Brigade, takes off during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 01:29 Photo ID: 7638537 VIRIN: 230216-M-IH355-1546 Resolution: 3389x5084 Size: 6.46 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.