Members of the 15th Helicopter Unit, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), examine U.S. Navy Corpsman medical equipment during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:29
|Photo ID:
|7638535
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-IH355-1425
|Resolution:
|2864x3648
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT