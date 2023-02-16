Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 9 of 11]

    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gerardo Cano 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Members of the 15th Helicopter Unit, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), examine U.S. Navy Corpsman medical equipment during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 01:29
    Photo ID: 7638535
    VIRIN: 230216-M-IH355-1425
    Resolution: 2864x3648
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Engineer
    1st MAW
    JGSDF
    1MAW
    MWSS 172

