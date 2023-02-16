JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training

Members of the 15th Helicopter Unit, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), examine U.S. Navy Corpsman medical equipment during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

