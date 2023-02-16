JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 and members of the 15th Helicopter Unit, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), move a refueling hose on a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

