Members of the 15th Helicopter Unit, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), carry a refueling hose on a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:30
|Photo ID:
|7638529
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-IH355-1154
|Resolution:
|3347x5021
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
