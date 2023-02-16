Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 1 of 11]

    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gerardo Cano 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) UH-60JA Black Hawk Helicopter, with the 15thth Helicopter Unit, 15th Brigade, prepares to land on a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Jungle Warfare Training Exercise 23.1 (JWX) Feb. 16, 2023 on Okinawa, Japan. JWX 23.1 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domains awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 01:30
    Photo ID: 7638527
    VIRIN: 230216-M-IH355-1042
    Resolution: 2832x4248
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training
    JWX 23.1 MWSS-172 and JGSDF FARP Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Engineer
    1st MAW
    JGSDF
    1MAW
    MWSS 172

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT