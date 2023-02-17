Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Barry (DDG 52) Departs Yokosuka [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Barry (DDG 52) Departs Yokosuka

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Joseph Keiley 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2023) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) departs Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) while shifting its homeport to Naval Station Everett, Washington, and bringing an end to nearly seven years of forward-deployed time in U.S. 7th Fleet. Barry was assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Emilio Mackie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 7638283
    VIRIN: 230217-N-CX281-1010
    Resolution: 4536x3046
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Barry (DDG 52) Departs Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Joseph Keiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Barry (DDG 52) Departs Yokosuka
    USS Barry (DDG 52) Departs Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Barry Departs 7th Fleet and Japan after Six Years of Forward-Deployed Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Forward-Deployed
    USS Barry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT