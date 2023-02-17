USS Barry (DDG 52) Departs Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2023) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) departs Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) while shifting its homeport to Naval Station Everett, Washington, and bringing an end to nearly seven years of forward-deployed time in U.S. 7th Fleet. Barry was assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Emilio Mackie)

Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023