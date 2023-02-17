Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Signal Soldier reaffirms commitment, raises right hand [Image 2 of 3]

    Junior Signal Soldier reaffirms commitment, raises right hand

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank reenlists Spc. Dmitry Royzman, Regional Cyber Center-Continental United States Feb. 16. The U.S. Army’s greatest strength is its people. As we continue to build the Army of 2030, our leaders are entrusted to help shape and mentor the leaders of tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Kelvin Ringold)

    This work, Junior Signal Soldier reaffirms commitment, raises right hand [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

