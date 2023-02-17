U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank reenlists Spc. Dmitry Royzman, Regional Cyber Center-Continental United States Feb. 16. The U.S. Army’s greatest strength is its people. As we continue to build the Army of 2030, our leaders are entrusted to help shape and mentor the leaders of tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 7638181 VIRIN: 230217-A-HT688-331 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Signal Soldier reaffirms commitment, raises right hand [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.