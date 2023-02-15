Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum [Image 9 of 10]

    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 15, 2023) Justin R. Ehrenwerth, President and CEO of The Water Institute of the Gulf, delivers his keynote speech, “Enhancing benefits Evaluation for Water Resources Projects,” during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s winter edition of the biannual Stakeholder Partnering Forum (SPF) at Galveston Island’s Moody Gardens Convention Center. This SPF’s theme is “Partnering for a Sustainable Future.” The Galveston District conducts semi-annual SPFs with non-federal sponsors, customers and agency partners to collaborate on best practices regarding programs ranging from ecosystem restoration to flood risk management, maintaining and improving Texas coastal navigation systems, and regulatory oversight of U.S. waters. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7637998
    VIRIN: 230215-A-ZS026-1103
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Winter Industry Day
    2023 Winter Industry Day
    2023 Winter Industry Day
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Galveston District
    Stakeholder Partnering Forum
    Moody Gardens Convention Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT