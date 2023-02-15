GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 15, 2023) Dr. Emma Clarkson, Ecosystem Resources Program Director, Coastal Fisheries-Habitat Assessment Team, for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, speaks during a panel discussion on “Environmental Considerations for Sustainability” during the winter edition of the biannual Stakeholder Partnering Forum (SPF) at Galveston Island’s Moody Gardens Convention Center. This SPF’s theme is “Partnering for a Sustainable Future.” The Galveston District conducts semi-annual SPFs with non-federal sponsors, customers and agency partners to collaborate on best practices regarding programs ranging from ecosystem restoration to flood risk management, maintaining and improving Texas coastal navigation systems, and regulatory oversight of U.S. waters. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 7637997 VIRIN: 230215-A-ZS026-1073 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.74 MB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.